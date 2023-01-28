Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $39.70 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
