Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RGR opened at $55.83 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $986.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

