Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SMFG stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

