Susquehanna Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $25.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLUG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

