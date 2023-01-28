Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $628,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 640.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $124.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

