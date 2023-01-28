The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $392.29 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $454.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.47.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

