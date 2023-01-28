The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $755,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 323,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.