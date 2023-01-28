Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.