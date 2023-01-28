Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director F Barry Bays Sells 25,921 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $674,723.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,365,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,539,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, F Barry Bays sold 9,067 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $207,271.62.

On Wednesday, December 7th, F Barry Bays sold 9,061 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $217,192.17.

On Monday, November 28th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $207,646.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, F Barry Bays sold 17,123 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $361,124.07.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of -0.15. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $11,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth approximately $8,334,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 352,208 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

