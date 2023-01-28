Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 141.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $576,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

