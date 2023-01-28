Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,828 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 249.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Balchem by 269.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $148.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average is $130.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.