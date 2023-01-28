Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 237.7% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $112,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRE opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 145.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

