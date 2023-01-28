Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $89.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $126.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.17 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

