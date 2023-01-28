Truist Financial Corp Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNW opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

