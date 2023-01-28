Truist Financial Corp Invests $219,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $184,096,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in SentinelOne by 24.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 502,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.74.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,421.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 834,020 shares of company stock worth $13,007,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

S opened at $15.02 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.50.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

