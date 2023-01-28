Truist Financial Corp Makes New $212,000 Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $104.68 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

