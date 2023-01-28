Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,004.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,875.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 306,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 290,757 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 16,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

