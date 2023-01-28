Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Universal were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Universal by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of UVV opened at $52.45 on Friday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $650.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is 88.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UVV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $151,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,728.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.