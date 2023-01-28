Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,352 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

