US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,000 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 70,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $439,697.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,697.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 296,531 shares of company stock worth $1,880,926. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

