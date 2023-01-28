US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

