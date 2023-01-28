US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,498 shares of company stock worth $156,572. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

