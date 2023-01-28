US Bancorp DE Buys 4,722 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

About Apartment Investment and Management

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.