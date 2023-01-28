US Bancorp DE Buys 6,182 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Macerich were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,947,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.9% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,458,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 421,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 103.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -174.36%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also

