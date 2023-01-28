US Bancorp DE Buys 9,900 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,684,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,524,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

