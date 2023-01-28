US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TR opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.14. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.19 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Further Reading

