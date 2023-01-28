US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 839.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE ELP opened at $7.26 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.70.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

