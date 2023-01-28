US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 853.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,502.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,457,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,696 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,219,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 677,605 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC opened at $35.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

