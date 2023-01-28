US Bancorp DE Has $149,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,274,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after acquiring an additional 403,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 3.7 %

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Shares of HIW stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.