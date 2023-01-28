US Bancorp DE Has $155,000 Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 74.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $676.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.84. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $90.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

