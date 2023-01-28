US Bancorp DE Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,492,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after buying an additional 211,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 56.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 125,140 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

NYSE:CLB opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.14 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

