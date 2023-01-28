US Bancorp DE Has $157,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

