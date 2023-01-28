US Bancorp DE Has $160,000 Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NPK opened at $73.03 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $515.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

