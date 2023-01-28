US Bancorp DE Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xerox were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 4,078.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of XRX opened at $16.82 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

