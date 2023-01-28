US Bancorp DE Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EVO Payments by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,389,000.00 and a beta of 1.14. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.65 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

