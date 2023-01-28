US Bancorp DE Has $171,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in News were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in News by 9.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in News by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in News by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

