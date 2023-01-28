US Bancorp DE Has $174,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,199,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,329,000 after purchasing an additional 618,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,102 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,285,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,417,000 after acquiring an additional 142,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,274,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,166,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

