US Bancorp DE Has $176,000 Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PAG opened at $124.69 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.80.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

