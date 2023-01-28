US Bancorp DE Has $176,000 Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 84.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 26,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.