US Bancorp DE Has $178,000 Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

