US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 234.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,985,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

SBS opened at $10.50 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

