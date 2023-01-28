US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESML opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

