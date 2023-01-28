US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

