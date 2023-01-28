US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $11,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,351,000 after buying an additional 60,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 819,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,024,000 after buying an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $133.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average is $136.42. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on THG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

