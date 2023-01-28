US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,479,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 398,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,414,000.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

