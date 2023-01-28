US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 50.6% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GT. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.