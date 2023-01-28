US Bancorp DE Makes New $173,000 Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16.

