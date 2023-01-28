US Bancorp DE Purchases 19,011 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 174.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hello Group by 269.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter worth $7,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,952,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 752,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

MOMO opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

