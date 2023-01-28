US Bancorp DE Purchases 410 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

SYBT stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $129,842.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.