US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 472.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 2.5 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 34.53%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading

